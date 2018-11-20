The Village of Arroyo Grande ushers in the holidays beginning Sunday, Nov. 25 with a Christmas Concert at the Gazebo in Olohan Alley starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by the 16th Annual Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.
The parade will start at Short and Branch streets and head west to Wesley and Traffic Way. Immediately following the Christmas Parade (at approximately 6:15 p.m.) there will be caroling and the lighting of the Village Christmas Tree and a live Nativity Scene at the Harvest Church on the west side of the village.
Santa will visit with kids in front of Doc Burnstein's after the tree lighting.
More information is available at www.agchristmasparade.com or by calling 805-474-4068.
The Village is filled with historic buildings from the late 1800's and early 1900's. It has the the last "swinging bridge" of its kind in California, five museums and a historic reference library.