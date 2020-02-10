Army space embraces major changes as new battlefield emerges

Back at the schoolhouse in Colorado Springs, Pfc. Jalynn Jurich admitted it was a bit nerve-wracking when she discovered how much she had to learn in her course on how to operate a Joint Tactical Ground Station.

After she graduated, Jurich, who joined the Army about a year ago, was assigned to a JTAGS crew in Japan responsible for processing satellite data and disseminating ballistic missile warnings or special event messages to troops.

"You never want to miss a step," she said of the importance of the job. "You have to train yourself to be focused, to trust your training because we do a lot of training on systems."

While it has been difficult to memorize their functions, the 22-year-old said she signed up to be a 14H, or early warning systems operator, because she wanted to be pushed mentally in a job that had a lot on the line.

One day Jurich and her team may need to track a missile launched by an enemy, and it could be solely up to them to warn friendly troops of an impending attack.

"We are kind of their eyes in the sky. We are the earliest warning," she said. "We want to make sure our troops are safe. If this is coming your way, let's take shelter or evacuate, depending on time."

NEW DOCTRINE