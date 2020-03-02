Army SMDC commander discusses integration in space, missile defense

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.— The Army’s senior air defender discussed current and future developments in space and missile defense during the 25th annual Air, Space and Missile Defense Association luncheon Feb. 25.

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, delivered the luncheon’s keynote speech, addressing the importance of space and missile defense capabilities and furthering them through integration of systems and staff.

“You can’t start any discussion if you don’t talk about the threat first,” Karbler said. “Our adversaries are challenging us in the space domain, so we’ve got to be able to address the threats that are out there, that the adversaries have presented.”

Karbler talked about recent threats from near peer adversaries, saying they made USASMDC more pertinent than ever.

“Never more in my 32 years of knowing about the Space and Missile Defense Command has this command been more relevant,” Karbler said. “The threats are out there. The adversaries are out there. They’re contesting us in different domains. We’ve got to be prepared to take them on.”

From Karbler’s perspective, preparation means integration.