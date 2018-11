Buellton Winter Fest (Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

The first Sunday of December, Buellton will turn into a true winter wonderland, with some 20 tons of snow piled high for all to enjoy. Buellton’s Winter Fest Village begins with Breakfast with Santa and ends with a spectacular light parade and the traditional Buellton Christmas Tree Lighting. In between, enjoy food trucks, vendors, holiday libations, and all the snow in the Holiday Village.