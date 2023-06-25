The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is offering an opportunity for teens age 13-15 to get involved in their community while receiving work experience and leadership training throughout the summer.
The Volunteen program is available for high school students between the ages of 13-15, and will provide them with on-the-job training this summer.
This training will enable teenagers to acquire new skills, learn responsibility, and gain volunteer hours which may help acquire scholarships and/or employment, according to Parks and Rec.
Those interested must submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or obtain additional information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email: j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.