Applications are now available for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, which will carry the theme “Ringing in the Holidays.”
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in this year’s parade are required to complete an application and submit it to the Anderson Recreation Center, at 125 W. Walnut Ave., no later than Monday, Nov. 25.
The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, with check-in at the Union Bank parking lot on the corner of West Pine Avenue and North H Street. Roll-out is planned for 6 p.m., with the parade proceeding south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and finally south onto I Street. The parade should last about one hour, according to a city spokeswoman.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, on the corner of East Cypress Avenue and South H Street. The gathering at the park will include the announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and a chance to visit with Santa Claus.
Parade applications are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.
For more information on the parade, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.