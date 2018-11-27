The application deadline to participate in this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade has been extended two days to Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in being involved in this year’s parade are required to complete an application and submit it to the Lompoc Recreation Division at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Applications are available at the Anderson Recreation Center or online at cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation.
The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. The community voted via an online survey on this year’s theme of “Miracle on H Street.”
City officials invite the community to watch the parade and take part in other post-parade festivities.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, on the corner of Cypress Avenue and South H Street, for the announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and a chance to visit with Santa Claus.
The winner of the “Best of Lights” category will win free admission into next year’s event.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.