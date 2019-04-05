DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Russell Martin homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their longball barrage, beating Colorado 10-6 Friday in the Rockies' home opener.
After hitting a franchise-record 235 home runs last year, the NL champion Dodgers have connected a whopping 21 times in only eight games this season. They've homered in every game so far.
Bellinger hit his sixth of the year, breaking the game open with a three-run drive in the fifth. Muncy finished a double shy of a cycle, walking in the ninth.
Trevor Story homered twice for the Rockies.
Kenta Maeda (2-0) threw five sharp innings and cruised through a scuffling Colorado lineup. He allowed four hits and his only run on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly.
Tyler Anderson (0-2) couldn't find his groove in allowing six runs over four innings.
RED SOX 15, DIAMONDBACKS 8
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered from both sides of the plate, including a grand slam, and Arizona won its home opener by keeping Boston in a funk.
Adam Jones homered and doubled for the Diamondbacks, who scored seven times in the sixth inning for a 14-1 lead. Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez came in to pitch the eighth and gave up a home run to Alex Avila.
Mookie Betts, who had three hits, and Mitch Moreland homered for Boston.
The defending World Series champions are 2-7 on an 11-game road trip.
Rick Porcello (0-2) gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He flung a water cooler against the back wall of the Red Sox dugout after being removed in the fifth.
Zack Godley (1-1) gave three hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.
ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa homered and Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman added two hits each to help Houston top Oakland.
The game was tied in the fourth when Correa connected off Frankie Montas (1-1) for his first home run of the season.
Collin McHugh (1-1) allowed three hits and a run in six innings to help the Astros win for only the second time in the past seven games. Roberto Osuna allowed an RBI single to Ramon Laureano with two outs in the ninth, before retiring pinch-hitter Chad Pinder for his second save.
PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe homered as the San Diego Padres overcame another home run by Paul Goldschmidt and beat St. Louis in its home opener.
Goldschmidt drew a standing ovation in his first at-bat at Busch Stadium since being traded to St. Louis. He later hit his fifth home run in seven games.
The 20-year-old Tatis, whose father — Fernando Sr. — played three seasons for the Cardinals, hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Alex Reyes (0-1).
Reliever Robert Stock (1-0) picked up the win despite giving up the tying run on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. Kirby Yates closed for his fourth save.
RAYS 5, GIANTS 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and Tampa Bay spoiled San Francisco's home opener for the best start in Rays' franchise history.
The Rays (6-2) got four straight two-out hits in the first against Dereck Rodriguez (1-1). Given a 4-0 cushion, Tyler Glasnow (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.
Jose Alvarado finished for his third save, getting former Tampa Bay star Evan Longoria on a flyball with two runners on.