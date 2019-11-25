After a long post-Thanksgiving meal snooze, Solvang Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to walk/run it off the next day at the 9th annual Turkey Trot event.
Slated for Fri, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., kids, friendly dogs on a leash and strollers are welcome to join their guardians for a gentle pace around Sunny Fields Park in Solvang.
Proceeds from the event help support the local Salvation Army chapter.
Cost per adult is $20. Kids can participate for free (no t-shirt included).
To register online, visit www.cityofsolvang.com
Day-of registration is available; only cash or check are accepted.