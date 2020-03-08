Annual Einstein Day event returns to Santa Ynez Valley Family School

Santa Ynez Valley Family School will host its seventh annual Einstein Day event in Los Olivos on Saturday, March 28.
The free community event, which celebrates the spirit of Albert Einstein and the playful convergence of science, creativity and craft, is open to explorers of all ages.
What started as annual Earth Day events, Head of School Julianne Tullis-Thompson explained, has become a day to honor all aspects of science and imagination.
"Einstein is so inspirational in his thinking, his creativity and his scientific look at the world, that we think he is the perfect gentleman to base our day on," Tullis-Thompson said. "Our goal is to provide these palettes for kids that they can then come in and use to explore and learn something new."
More than a dozen interactive, hands-on science stations that offer learners an opportunity to engage with physical and natural science experiments and demonstrations, will be on display from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Some of the educational vendors include: Moxi, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation of Santa Barbara to exhibit "Perception Playground" which involves interactive components like vision-changing goggles and mirror writing; Dunn Middle School to inspire fun through engineering and physics experiments; Holly Pierro of Camp Ocean Pines to debut her special animal friends for a lesson on nature; and Jim Rice of the Lompoc Valley Beekeeper's Association to bring a self-contained observation hive and discuss the science of bees and beekeeping.
Face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate and a variety of crafting stations will also be on site.
From 1 to 2 p.m., featured presenter Zoo-to-You, a local outreach program educating children of all ages about conservation and how to protect the planet, will reveal their special conservation ambassadors, be they large, small, furry or feathery.
"We know that kids love to explore. They want to touch things and move things; they want to create and build. This is something we do every day at school and want to open up to other kids," Tullis-Thompson said. "And community is a big piece of who we are."
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from California Tacos (also providing vegetarian and vegan options), Los Olivos Lemons, Hippeas organic chickpea snacks and a Family School bake sale.
The Family School is located at 5300 Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos. For more information about the Family School and Einstein Day, visit www.syvfamilyschool.org or call 805-688-5440.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.