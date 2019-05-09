Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) has been named the 2019 Valley Community Business of the Year by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.
The event was attended by more than 200 community members there to honor local businesses for “Taking Care of Business.”
According to Solvang Chamber Executive Director Tracy Beard, SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta accepted the award on behalf of her staff.
Since 1964, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) has provided high quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, digital mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), on-site laboratory, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physicians specialty clinic and 24-hour emergency services to the community.
For more information about SYVCH, call 805-688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.