Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Ruben Sanchez and Cintia Venegas on December 14, 2021
A girl was born to Emanuel Rocha and Monica Elenes-Duran on December 15, 2021
A girl was born to Enrique Mota and Laura Flores on December 15, 2021
A boy was born to Fidel Lopez and Athina Deleon on December 16, 2021
A girl was born to Carmelo Perez and Juana Lopez on December 16, 2021
A boy was born to Alejandro Gomez and Natividad Sanchez on December 16, 2021
A boy was born to Robert and Adrianne Weathers on December 16, 2021
A girl was born to Thomas Russell and Jill Delariva on December 17, 2021
A girl was born to John and Ellen Hill on December 18, 2021
A boy was born to Carlos Munoz and Ana Rea Munoz on December 18, 2021
A girl was born to Amadeo Pineda and Rocelia Hernandez on December 19, 2021
A girl was born to Jean Carlo Bustamante and Melissa Saucedo on December 19, 2021
A boy was born to Oscar Gonzalez and Rosa Uribe on December 19, 2021
A girl was born to Edward Pacheco and Alexis Coronado on December 20, 2021
A girl was born to Matthew and Ivette Davis on December 20, 2021
A girl was born to Nestor Alvarez and Vanessa Pena on December 20, 2021
A boy was born to Casey and Amanda Bennett on December 20, 2021
A girl was born to Jose Mandujano and Lizbeth Carbajal on December 21, 2021
A girl was born to Antonio and Brenda Enciso on December 21, 2021
A girl was born to Alfonso and Eva Lozoya on December 21, 2021
A girl was born to Uriel Marcial and Vanessa Vallejo on December 21, 2021
A girl was born to Hugo and Sarah Zapata on December 21, 2021
A boy was born to Gabino Montano and Jasmin Ayala on December 22, 2021
A boy was born to Domingo Rafael and Teresa Munoz on December 22, 2021
A girl was born to James Delgado and Vanessa Iniguez on December 23, 2021
A boy was born to James Salcedo and Brianna Olivas on December 23, 2021
A girl was born to Gustavo Gutierrez and Yamilet Salmeron on December 23, 2021
A girl was born to David Avendano and Ana Vargas on December 23, 2021
A girl was born to Alberto Rivera and Cindy Alvarado on December 24, 2021
A girl was born to Audiel and Erika Carbajal on December 25, 2021
A girl was born to Richard Ramirez and Angelica Trevino on December 26, 2021
A girl was born to Andrew and Anna Sainz on December 27, 2021
A boy was born to Charles Villaros and Roxanne Lazaro on December 28, 2021
A girl was born to David Montanez and Lucilla Cano on December 28, 2021
A boy was born to Lorenzo Santos and Juana Ramirez on December 29, 2021
A boy was born to Mingo and Aalayuh Yruegas on December 30, 2021
A boy was born to Jesus Alvarez and Araceli Pacheco on December 31, 2021
A boy was born to Santos Cruz and Aurora Ordaz on December 31, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Jalen Maurice Redrick and Kaitlyn Dianne Rispoli on 12/19/2021 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Raul Richard Owens and Margaret Sinead Carlisle on 12/22/2021 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.