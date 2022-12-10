Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Cruz and Carolina Vega on November 16, 2022
A girl was born to Rene Dorame and Ashley Barbosa on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Javier Vega and Laura Flores on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Layla Reid on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Fernando Hernandez and Alyssa Cuevas on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Felix Gonzalez and Cristal Lira on November 17, 2022
A boy was born to David Espinoza and Kimberly Salazar on November 18, 2022
A boy was born to Mitchell and Alison Montalvo on November 18, 2022
A girl was born to Vannessa Buenrostro on November 18, 2022
A boy was born to Justyce Balderama on November 20, 2022
A girl was born to Carlos Garcia and Melissa Pantoja on November 20, 2022
A girl was born to Christian and Serena Jackson on November 21, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Hernandez and Maria Burgos on November 21, 2022
A girl was born to Evelyn Jimenez on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Robert Malone and Janice Easterwood on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Sylvester Espinoza and Kaprina Garza on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Miguel Moreno and Cynthea Ferrell on November 23, 2022
A boy was born to Nathaniel and Roslyn Burk on November 24, 2022
A girl was born to Sara Luz on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Bulgin and Latrell Heard on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Javier and Leticia Aguilera on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Sandra Vargas on November 25, 2022
A girl was born to Aaron and April Dell on November 26, 2022
A boy was born to Edgar Diaz and Deborah Gutierrez on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Lawrence Fondern and Mashyla Jordan on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Marcial and Luz Ramirez on November 26, 2022
Twin Boys were born to Nicolaus Hoffman and Brenna Tippitt on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Andy Severiano and Yurytzy Jasso on November 27, 2022
A boy was born to Eddie Carr and Yesenia Ventura on November 27, 2022
A girl was born to Gilberto Hernandez and Elva Martinez on November 29, 2022
A boy was born to Esther Curiel on November 30, 2022
A boy was born to George and Ranae Burns on November 30, 2022
A boy was born to Juan Vazquez and Guadalupe Prado on December 1, 2022
A girl was born to Raul Antunez and Patricia Gutierrez on December 2, 2022
A girl was born to Fernando Chavez and Maria Vargas on December 2, 2022
A boy was born to Ricardo Salinas and Angelica Mendoza on December 2, 2022
A girl was born to Michael and Diana Muranaka on December 3, 2022
A boy was born to Alexander Solano and Daniela Contreras on December 3, 2022
A girl was born to Marco Pille and Fabiola Lachino on December 3, 2022
A boy was born to Travis and Laura Ferguson on December 4, 2022
A girl was born to Terrell and Erin Zackery on December 4, 2022
A girl was born to Olga Nevarez on December 5, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby boy was born to Elias Estrada and Rachel Michelle Snell on 11/21/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Jorge Ambrosio Lopez and Andrea Soriano Venegas on 11/28/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Tyler Scott Brade and Jessie Danielle Payne on 11/28/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Gerardo Laureano Gonzalez and Candelaria Elizabeth Ramirez Lopez on 11/30/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Michael Ricky Becerra and Guadalupe Becerra on 12/01/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Isidro Chavez Chavez and Leana Lola Lopez on 12/07/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.