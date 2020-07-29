Andy Guyader has been Cabrillo's football coach for months. He still hasn't been able to meet his players in person.

Andy Guyader has spent months preparing for his first season as the head coach of Cabrillo High's football team.
He's devoted many hours to preparing training programs and designing plays while ensuring his players are taking the necessary steps to turn around a program with one over the last three seasons.
Many first-year coaches take similar approaches in their first months leading a program. Only there's one big difference in Guyader's case: He has yet to meet a single player face-to-face.
