The Solvang Rotary Club recently held its Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Awards ceremony at the Alisal Ranch Grill in Solvang. This annual event celebrates and awards local commercial, residential and public properties that have been built, remodeled or renovated and finished in 2018, contributing to the further beautification efforts of the community. A large number of nominees were received and of those, nine businesses were honored.
At the awards ceremony, owners, managers and representatives from each of the properties presented the details of their project, crediting architects, contractors and craftsmen who played a large part in the process.
Awardees included:
- Best Shopping Center Rebuild: New Frontiers Marketplace and First Bank in The Merkantile, Solvang
- Best Restaurant Remodel: The Stone Cow, Solvang
- Best Coffee Shop Remodel: Pony Espresso, Santa Ynez
- Best Commercial Remodel: Baker’s Table, Santa Ynez
- Best Commercial Renovation: God’s Country Provisions, Buellton
- Best Professional Use Remodel: Johnson Family Dental, Solvang
- Best New Industrial Construction: Tilton Engineering, Buellton
- Best New Residential Construction: Massie Residence, Solvang
The Solvang Rotary Club meets every Tuesday morning at the Alisal Ranch Grill and welcomes guests. To attend a meeting, call (805) 688-2269.
The club is part of Rotary International with 1.2 million members comprised of professional and business leaders in over 35,000 clubs in 200 countries. For more information on the Solvang Rotary Club visit their website at solvangrotary.com