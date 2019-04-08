The Sons of the American Legion Vandenberg Squadron is selling green enchilada dinners to raise funds, with the meals set to be available for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the westside entrance of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
The meals are $10 apiece. They will include beans and rice along with the enchilada.
Orders can be placed in advance by texting Don Ramirez at 805-717-3022 or Adele Vargas at 805-944-4766. All dinners ordered via phone will be cash-only.