The American GI Forum will host a membership drive barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Veterans will be honored at the free family event. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages will be served.
The American GI Forum is a Congressional chartered veteran’s organization founded in 1948 to address the concerns of Mexican-American veterans. For more information on the Lompoc chapter, contact Cmdr. Virgilio Cortez at 805-714-1768.