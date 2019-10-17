The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club of Lompoc will presents its annual Fashion Show Luncheon, themed "You've Come A Long Way Baby," on Nov. 2 at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave.
The event will begin with a social time at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon, and the fashion show at 1 p.m. The clothes will be provided by Elna's Dress Shop in Solvang and the proceeds will benefit the Lompoc Valley Haven adult care program, according to organizers.
Tickets are $30 per person. They are available by calling 805-736-1645 or 805-598-9411.