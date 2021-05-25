Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
