Santa Maria's Alex Milner walks to first base against St. Joseph during a baseball game. Milner had a huge week for the Saints basketball team, scoring 82 points in three wins.

Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.  

In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.

 Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.

