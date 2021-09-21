While Cuccia and the Knights were rolling, Santa Maria was cruising past Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Alejandro Castillo, a Saints captain, helped Santa Maria improve to 2-2 on the season with a 35-6 win.
Saints coach Albert Mendoza said Castillo has a 3.6 GPA and leads the team in tackles.
"He represents everything we want to build here at Santa Maria," Mendoza said of Castillo. "He was all over the place and had a great game against Cabrillo."
Alejandro Castillo, Santa Maria RB/LB: leading tackler in 35-6 win over Cabrillo.