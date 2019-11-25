NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- Six enlisted Airmen made history Nov. 14, becoming the first cadre and graduates of the 1C6 Space Warfighter Advanced Instructor Course (AIC) at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.
The Air Force Space Command U.S. Air Force Weapons School met Nov. 29, 2018, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to select the most talented and experienced Airmen across five Space Wings and headquarters AFSPC.
Selected Airmen were:
- Master Sgt. Mark David Tomasetti
- Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Clement
- Tech Sgt. Lane Dorenbusch
- Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hallford
- Tech. Sgt. Aaron Christopher Hensley
- Tech. Sgt. Roberto Cruz Hero
The Airmen selected to develop the Space Warfighter AIC received notification from their commands in December 2018, traveled to Nellis AFB and began work on the course in January. The Space Warfighter AIC is an instructor course providing advanced academic and practical training to plan, employ and integrate space capabilities into joint operations.
“These initial cadre are postured to produce the most highly-trained enlisted space instructors,” said Chief Master Sgt. Laurie Bach, USAFWS superintendent.
In order to become certified instructors, each Airmen had to move through their curriculum, completing tasks as a student. The five-month course challenged the initial AIC team to improve problem solving and leadership skills as well as technical abilities.
“The AIC team is eager to begin teaching the next group of future AIC graduates,” said Master Sgt. Mark Tomasetti, 328th Weapons Squadron superintendent. “They are already incredible space operators, but the AIC’s rigorous academics, advanced analysis concepts, and mission planning exercises will enable them to educate and mentor the next generation of space operators like never before.”
With the exception of the initial cadre, Space Warfighter AIC graduates will return to their units to develop advanced training exercises, advise commanders on tactical employment and space crew operations, and conduct mission planning cells to address legitimate threats, said Bach.