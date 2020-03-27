Air Force updates COVID-19 information

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
March 23, 2020
On March 22nd Air Mobility Command announced that it had temporarily suspended most Space-Available travel aboard AMC and contracted aircraft, except for certain Category I, IV, and VI travel, effective March 21 in order to limit COVID-19’s spread and its impact on the force. The temporary suspension remains in effect through May 11.
On March 22, an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, transported an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) to Aviano AB, Italy, for delivery to the Italian Ministry of Defense. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hours period. This was done in close coordination with the Department of State and at the request of the Italian government to assist with Italy’s COVID-19 response efforts.
On Friday Evening, March 20, Maj. Mark Graff at Air Mobility Command released the following statement regarding the their participation in transporting members of the U.S. women’t football team from Honduras.
“This morning, in coordination with U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III returned to the United States from Honduras’ Soto Cano Air Base with about half of the members of the U.S. women’s football team. Tonight, the remaining members of the women’s football team will arrive at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina on a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules. Through its Active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components, Air Mobility Command stands ready to do everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure we continue executing rapid global mobility operations in support of the DHHS-led whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.”
Video
The Air Force will be adjusting how we report the total number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in order to align with DoD reporting.
March 20, 2020
An active duty member who works for Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19. Although his duty station was in Falls Church, the individual was last in the Pentagon on March 16 for less than an hour and has since received medical treatment and self-quarantined at home.
Military public health and local civilian public health officials have notified those in which the individual came in contact. All have been asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidance.
We continue to ask our personnel to take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures including practicing good hygiene, social distancing and taking appropriate actions if experiencing symptoms of an illness. These measures can dramatically decrease the risk of infection and slow COVID-19’s spread.
A defense contractor who works for the Air Force in the Pentagon has tested positive for COVID-19. The last time the infected member was in the Pentagon was March 2. The individual has received medical treatment and has been self-quarantined at home since March 7.
Air Force leadership has notified the contractor’s fellow workers and they are being asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidance, maximize telework and social distancing, and practice good hygiene.
Recently, the contractor worked at the Total Force Integration Symposium at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 3-6. The individual did not have symptoms during the event. The Air Force sent an email to attendees informing them of the positive test.
The Virginia Department of Health has provided a “low risk rating” based on the individual being asymptomatic at the symposium.
We continue to ask our personnel to take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures including practicing good hand washing, social distancing, and taking appropriate actions if feeling sick. These can dramatically decrease the risk of infection and slow COVID-19’s spread.
On March 19, Air Mobility Command transported the second shipment of 15 short tons of approximately 500,000 testing swabs, again aboard a C-17 Globemaster II from Aviano Air Base to Memphis, where it was turned over to Fed Ex for further dissemination across the United States. Additional missions are projected to meet Department of Health and Human Services requirements.
