Air Force updates COVID-19 information

WASHINGTON (AFNS) --In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:

March 15, 2020

On March 14, 2020, the White House announced that Proclamation 9993 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus) will now include the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of March 13, 2020, the World Health Organization reported that the United Kingdom had 594 cases of COVID-19, five times more cases than there were 7 days prior.

The presidential proclamations regarding novel coronavirus restrict certain travel and entry to and from China, Iran, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the European Schengen area.

According to the White House, an effective date, to begin implementation of certain travel restrictions, limitations, and exceptions, for the United Kingdom and Ireland is March 16, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The CDC has raised England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland (Ireland) to Level 3. More info here: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/coronavirus-united-kingdom-ireland.