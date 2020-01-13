Air Force relaunches Employee Assistance Program

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (AFNS) -- The Air Force Employee Assistance Program has relaunched with a new phone number and website.
The program will provide the same services as it did in the past, and at no cost. It may be accessed 24/7 by all Air Force civilian personnel (APF and NAF), Guard/Reserve and family members.
William Sherman, 14th Flying Training Wing community support coordinator, says the program helps those who might not have prior service.
“As active-duty personnel, you have all kinds of helping agencies,” Sherman said. “There are a lot of civilians who are not prior military or retirees on base. This is a program to help them be provided with the same services you would have access to.”
Sherman said the Air Force EAP offers a variety of amenities to meet the essentials of everyone – including online tips, checklists, in-depth articles, live and on-demand webinars, discussion groups, a health encyclopedia and more.
The program also provides a variety of needs from one-on-one counseling sessions with a licensed, credentialed master’s degree professional who can address more significant challenges such as financial and legal issues, Sherman said.
Balancing life between home and work responsibilities can sometimes leave a person stretched thin. The Air Force EAP can help alleviate some of these strains and guide civilian employees through accomplishing responsibilities related to their home life.
For more information or questions about the Air Force EAP call 662-434-1617.
To access the Air Force Employee Assistance Program please visit www.AFPC.AF.MIL/EAP or call 866-580-9078.