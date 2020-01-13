Air Force relaunches Employee Assistance Program

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (AFNS) -- The Air Force Employee Assistance Program has relaunched with a new phone number and website.

The program will provide the same services as it did in the past, and at no cost. It may be accessed 24/7 by all Air Force civilian personnel (APF and NAF), Guard/Reserve and family members.

William Sherman, 14th Flying Training Wing community support coordinator, says the program helps those who might not have prior service.

“As active-duty personnel, you have all kinds of helping agencies,” Sherman said. “There are a lot of civilians who are not prior military or retirees on base. This is a program to help them be provided with the same services you would have access to.”

Sherman said the Air Force EAP offers a variety of amenities to meet the essentials of everyone – including online tips, checklists, in-depth articles, live and on-demand webinars, discussion groups, a health encyclopedia and more.

The program also provides a variety of needs from one-on-one counseling sessions with a licensed, credentialed master’s degree professional who can address more significant challenges such as financial and legal issues, Sherman said.