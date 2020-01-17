Air Force commissions first female Muslim chaplain

“The commissioning of Saleha is great because as a father you want to be able to tell your children that they can be anything,” Bey said at Jabeen’s commissioning ceremony. “I now have Jabeen to point to as an example of a woman that broke this barrier.”

Air Force chaplains are religious ministry professionals who support the spiritual needs of Airmen around the world. The Department of Defense has service members of many faiths and those of no faith, but the DoD didn’t have a female Imam, a spiritual leader in Islam.

“Any time we advance religious freedoms, it’s a win for all persons of faith,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Schaick, Air Force chief of chaplains. “The fact is America is a place where the Constitution guarantees your freedom to embrace or abstain from religious ideals, and the Chaplain Corps, which Jabeen just entered, exists to ensure every Airman has a religious freedom advocate. This is a big day not just for Muslims, but for persons of all faiths. I could not be more proud of our Air Force for being willing to commission and embrace the first female Imam in the Department of Defense.”