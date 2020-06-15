Air Force cancels 2020 Marathon, offers virtual option

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO (AFNS) -- In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and prioritize the health and safety of participants, Air Force officials have cancelled in-person running of the 2020 Air Force Marathon.

“The entire team and our mission and community partners have worked tirelessly for two months to find a way forward to produce the 24th annual event but have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the traditional in-person event,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command. “We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation will be disappointing news to many.”

Numerous scenarios were explored to produce an event that was safe for all and met the high event standards. All scenarios led the marathon team to conclude the event would be unable to proceed in a manner that participants have come to expect.

“We simply cannot execute the marathon in a manner where the safety and security of our runners, volunteers, staff, partners and spectators is satisfactorily achieved,” explained Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “However, our team has worked hard to offer numerous options to registered participants to be as accommodating as possible.”