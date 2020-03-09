Air Force Assistance Fund 2020 campaign to help Airmen and families

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) -- The 2020 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off March 2 and runs through April 10. Here are the top three things you should know about AFAF:

1. Who does AFAF support?

The AFAF supports active-duty, eligible Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen, as well as retirees, spouses, immediate family members and surviving family members of deceased retirees.

2. What are the four affiliate AFAF charities?

Air Force Aid Society provides Total Force Airmen and their families with financial assistance during emergencies, educational assistance and various base-level community programs such as Bundles for Babies, and the Car Care Because We Care programs. Last year, AFAS provided $14.4 million in direct assistance to more than 27,000 Airmen and their families.

The Air Force Enlisted Village supports retired enlisted members’ surviving spouses 55 and older with independent assisted and memory care living. Contributions also cover living expenses, meals and medical costs to ensure these men and women live in a safe, dignified, caring community. Communities are located in Shalimar, Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base.

