About 3,000 participants in this year's AIDS/LifeCycle bicycle ride are set to arrive in Lompoc on Thursday, June 6, and spend the night at Ryon Park before continuing to Ventura as part of a seven-day, 545-mile trek from Santa Cruz to Los Angeles.
Several Lompoc organizations, including the Lompoc Pride Alliance and Explore Lompoc, are planning to welcome the riders into town and are encouraging community members to join with them. The riders will be wearing red as part of the theme for Thursday's Day 5, which will see the ride go from Preisker Park in Santa Maria to Lompoc.
The event, which will conclude Saturday in Los Angeles, aims to raise funds and awareness for the HIV/AIDS services provided by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.