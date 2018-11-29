GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryan Ayer Classic
Lompoc High School
Santa Barbara 51, St. Joseph 19
Piedmont 55, Righetti 53
Santa Barbara;14;12;14;11;-;51
St. Joseph;14;0;0;5;-;19
Santa Barbara (51) — Athena Saragoza 12, Caia Trimble 14, Mireya Gil 4, Maddie Miller 6, Giorgia Battisti 2, Isabelle Goebel 4, Briana Trujillo 5, Grace DeBruynkops 4.
St. Joseph (19) — Corey Fowler 6, Maddie Miller 6, Alexis Brackett 2, Zayda Altheide 4, Faletui Auau 1.
3-pointers: Santa Barbara (1) — Trujillo 1. St. Joseph (2) – Miller 2.
Fouled out: none.
Piedmont;9;19;5;22;-;55
Righetti;12;11;23;17;-;53
Piedmont (55) — Ashley Gao 10, Jasmyne Huggins 19, Kristen Sayranian 17, Megan Tang 9.
Righetti (53) — Natalie Garcia 10, Alex Paquet 9, Alijah Paquet 11, Paityn Persson 4, Malia Cabigon 12, Mercedes Arredondo 7.
3-pointers: Piedmont (6) — Megan Tang 3, Kristen Seyranian 3. Righetti (9) — Alex Paquet 3, Alijah Paquet 2, Arredondo 2, Garcia 1, Cabigon 1.
Fouled out: Piedmont — Nakilah Johnson. Righetti — Persson.