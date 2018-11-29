GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan Ayer Classic

Lompoc High School

Santa Barbara 51, St. Joseph 19

Piedmont 55, Righetti 53

Santa Barbara 51, St. Joseph 19

Santa Barbara;14;12;14;11;-;51

St. Joseph;14;0;0;5;-;19

Santa Barbara (51) — Athena Saragoza 12, Caia Trimble 14, Mireya Gil 4, Maddie Miller 6, Giorgia Battisti 2, Isabelle Goebel 4, Briana Trujillo 5, Grace DeBruynkops 4.

St. Joseph (19) — Corey Fowler 6, Maddie Miller 6, Alexis Brackett 2, Zayda Altheide 4, Faletui Auau 1.

3-pointers: Santa Barbara (1) — Trujillo 1. St. Joseph (2) – Miller 2.

Fouled out: none.

Piedmont 55, Righetti 53

Piedmont;9;19;5;22;-;55

Righetti;12;11;23;17;-;53

Piedmont (55) — Ashley Gao 10, Jasmyne Huggins 19, Kristen Sayranian 17, Megan Tang 9.

Righetti (53) — Natalie Garcia 10, Alex Paquet 9, Alijah Paquet 11, Paityn Persson 4, Malia Cabigon 12, Mercedes Arredondo 7.

3-pointers: Piedmont (6) — Megan Tang 3, Kristen Seyranian 3. Righetti (9) —  Alex Paquet 3, Alijah Paquet 2, Arredondo 2, Garcia 1, Cabigon 1.

Fouled out: Piedmont —  Nakilah Johnson. Righetti — Persson.     

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter