A group of young Lompoc girls gathered Sunday for a first-of-its kind celebration with princesses, a queen and candidates looking to become the next queen.
The Mother-Daughter Afternoon Tea fundraiser was led by reigning Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui and 2019 queen candidates Tess McIntyre and Brooklynn Gregory, whose candidacies the event supported. Joining them at the event, which was held in the main ballroom at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, were costumed Disney princesses.
“It was an amazing event and everyone who attended had a great time,” said Dorine Fabing, who helped organize the gathering. “Kaitlyn Chui sang Disney songs with the kids and she made you feel like you were at a Disney show. She was truly amazing. Games were played and put on by Tess and Brooklyn. The kids had a great time, along with the moms.”
Among the organizations who helped with the event was Sweet Beginnings, which donated chairs; Aramark, which provided linens for the tables; and Danielle Morgan from the Lompoc Employee Development Association (EDA), who helped organize tea sets and decorations.
“Thanks so much once again to everyone in our community who continue to support all our youth with these special community events that will be very special memories to them in the future,” Fabing said. “We truly live in such a special and amazing community.”
McIntyre, whose queen candidacy is being sponsored by the EDA, will hold another fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Lompoc Wine Factory, 321 North D St. That event will include live music from Jacob Cole and Friends.
A total of 11 candidates are running this year to become Flower Festival queen. This year's queen will be crowned during a coronation ceremony on June 22. The 67th annual Lompoc Flower Festival, themed "Summertime fun and friends," will be held June 26 through June 30 at Ryon Park.