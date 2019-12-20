AFSPC recently hosts first-ever Direct Ascent Program

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Air Force Space Command recently hosted its first-ever Direct Ascent Program, an initiative created to bring together top-performing company grade and non-commissioned officers to broaden their scope and understanding of the AFSPC mission and larger strategic picture of the evolving space structure within the Department of Defense.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Over the course of three days, AFSPC selected approximately 30 Airmen from a variety of career fields within the command, who met with the Air Force's top leaders in space, visited space operations centers and met with industry partners.

AFSPC plans to expand the Direct Ascent Program by hosting participants multiple times each year in support of Gen. Jay Raymond’s priority to continuously develop personnel supporting the U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command mission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0