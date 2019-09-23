PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Jay Doherty, deputy of Manpower, Personnel and Services at Headquarters, Air Force Space Command, recently won the Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service Award, and was presented the award on Sept. 12.
The award is an Air Force-level functional recognition, named in honor of Mr. Robert E. Corsi’s outstanding achievements, service and dedication to the Air Force as an ambassador, mentor and leader to the A1 Community throughout his distinguished career.
The accolade recognizes significant contributions by an individual while serving in the A1 total force community, including improving the quality of life for Airmen across service components through their management and transformation of programs, policies or processes within the human capital domain.
Doherty won this award for his outstanding service and lasting impact to the A1 community, extending 35 years and counting.
“Jay’s legacy of achievement spans his great work at the base, major command, and Headquarters Air Force levels, touching countless lives since he started in Protocol in 1989,” said Col. David Stanfield, director of Manpower, Personnel and Services at AFSPC.
Doherty has been at AFSPC for more than 13 years, and through his leadership, is continuing to make an impact on the space mission.
“Leadership is about service to others,” said Doherty. “We have to be mindful of making sure, as a leader within A1, that we don’t lose sight of service to people.”
Under Doherty’s leadership, AFSPC A1 has been working behind the scenes to support Air Force space warfighters. For example, the AFSPC A1 community is currently developing a space medal and a space achievement medal, similar to the air medal and the aerial achievement medal. Doherty explains that the purpose of these medals will be to recognize what space warfighters bring to the fight in the now contested space domain.
“We’re here to serve, and make sure that the warfighter is recognized for their service,” said Doherty. It’s all part of recognizing people for their contributions, he emphasized. “There’s a lot going on in the talent management arena, both on the military and civilian side. We want to be able to recruit and retain the right people to deliver warfighting effects for the 21st century and beyond.”
When asked what motivates him daily, he said, “I think we can do great things right here, and take care of people, take care of our bosses and our leadership, as we navigate the future of Air Force Space Command together – I think that’s very fulfilling.”