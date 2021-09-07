Adan Rubalcava 01

Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava had two touchdown receptions, an 88-yard kick return touchdown and an interception in a 26-20 loss to Nipomo on Friday. He's a nominee for Player of the Week.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley, WR/DB: 24-yard TD catch, 76-yard TD catch, 88-yard kick return TD; INT in a 26-20 loss to Nipomo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you