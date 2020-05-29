Accounting/Human Resource

The Santa Maria Times is looking for a full time energetic, professional team member to handle all of the companies Accounting and HR functions.
The ideal candidate must have knowledge of HR, General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Payroll, Accounts Receivable, and Collections.
General Summary of skills and personality traits will include:
- Accurately record cash receipts and make bank deposits
- Reconcile bank accounts
- Code company invoices and pay in a timely manner
- Accurate application of payments, adjustments, month end billing, and maintaining our Advertising and Circulation systems
- Handle all duties involved in collections of past due accounts
- Accurate compilation and computation of payroll and benefit information
- Maintain the confidentiality of all employee and customer information
- Maintain an orderly accounting filing system
- Safe guard the assets of the company
- Prepare all of the Journal Entries required for the company
- 3 Years of accounting experience required
- Great verbal and written communication skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Great work and time management skills
- Team Player
Santa Maria Times offers a benefit package which includes medical, dental, vision, 401K. We are an equal opportunity employer and drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background check prior to commencing employment.
Complete the attached PDF and email to tleifeste@smcnewsmecia.com, or drop off at our office at 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, Ca 93456.
