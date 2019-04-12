About 200 Lompoc elementary school students recently got an up-close view of a performance from an acclaimed dance group, with some of the students even joining in on the routine.
Dancers with Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, which performed at last year's Academy Awards, visited La Honda STEAM Academy on Wednesday and performed for many of the students in transitional kindergarten through second grade.
Several of the students were able to join the dancers and perform alongside them in front of their peers.
The visit was sponsored by the Santa Barbara-based Audacious Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a stated goal to fund "active, experiential, nonacademic programs in low-income schools, supporting nature-based learning, healthy habits, and essential life skills."
Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles was slated to continue its stay in northern Santa Barbara County with a performance Saturday night in Guadalupe.
For more information about Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, which bills itself as the country's premier Mexican-American Folk Dance Company, visit https://folkloricocompany.com.
For more on the Audacious Foundation, visit www.audaciousfoundation.org.