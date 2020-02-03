Academy brings back MTIs, refocuses on training fundamentals

“I see our role as providing guidance to the cadets and making sure accountability is a core part of their daily interactions,” Coley said. “There needs to be a balance between making corrections and the follow-up, mentorship piece (of leading).”

Coley spent more than three years at JB San Antonio-Lackland training newly enlisted Airmen and military training instructors. He said emphasis on proper wear of the uniform and drill and ceremony is key to establishing self-discipline. He also championed transparency and respect and dignity while addressing infractions.

“There are different ways to get someone’s attention other than doing pushups, and I’m just excited to share my training expertise with the cadets here,” he said.

As part of its new training plan, the Cadet Wing will also leverage experts in the athletic department to lead and plan physical conditioning for recruits during BCT to reduce injuries and better prepare cadets to meet Air Force standards.

“We’re looking to see that consistency in training across the squadrons so that all cadets have the same opportunity to succeed here,” Edmondson said.

