About Town: Vandenberg Village receives new book drop, resumes book returns

Vandenberg Village receives new book drop, resumes book returns
The Vandenberg Village Library recently installed a new book drop next to the parking lot for convenient drive-up deposits, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System.
The new, larger book drop with increased storage capacity has enabled the Lompoc Library to reopen the Vandenberg Village-based book drop, joining the main library, according to city officials.
Book drops at both library branches now are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are currently accepting book and material returns.
The library's previous book drop, which was smaller, run-down and experiencing water leakage when it rained, had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported.
The Village Library is located at 3755 Constellation Road and the Lompoc Library main branch is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Book donations are not currently accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the book drops or other library-related matters, contact library staff direct at 805-875-8781.
College Park community meetings rescheduled for December
The remaining two virtual community meetings about a proposed new skate park at College Park have been rescheduled.
The city so far has held a series of four Zoom community meetings, along with a socially distant in-person meeting last month at College Park.
The final two community meetings were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 but have been postponed for the following two dates:
6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom
6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meetings for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to each meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
Nominations accepted for annual Lompoc holiday decoration contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Nominees must be inside Lompoc city limits.
Prize winners will be chosen by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges, with viewing taking place starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, lasting for several hours. All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday Decoration Contest nominations must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To make a nomination, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034, and provide the address of the nominee. Nominations may also be made via email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Cruise-thru holiday lights event at La Purisima School
La Purisima School in Lompoc will launch a holiday lights night cruise-thru beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.
The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Programming will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Dec. 11.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
