Master Chorale to present Fourth of July musical jamboree
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will present a free musical jamboree at 2 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Veteran’s Memorial Building on Mission Drive in Solvang, across the street from the mission.
The Fourth of July Valley Jamboree program will consist of American patriotic music including folk songs, Appalachian tunes and a Western medley arranged by Maestro Chris Bowman.
“This is Americana at its best! With something for everyone, this concert is 100% made in America," Bowman said. "Toe tapping and hand clapping will add to the fun.”
The chorale will be accompanied by the Jamboree Band, comprised of of Bowman on trumpet; Barbara Coventry on fiddle; Chris Judge on guitar; Brendan Statom on bass; and Rex Harte on drums and percussion.
New singers are invited to join the group. Rehearsals are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 28, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Solvang's Janin Acres.
The concert is part of Solvang's Fourth of July celebration at Mission Santa Inés that includes live music, food and beverage vendors and a fireworks show.
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will tidy through summer months
The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will not disband for the summer like in past years, as three members have volunteered to steer the group until group organizer Bill Connell's return in the fall.
In the meantime, members will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the parking lot of the Red Barn Restaurant in Santa Ynez to clean roads in all directions.
A second cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Los Olivos. Meet near the town center flagpole.
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com.
Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation to host charity fundraiser
The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation will host its biennial charity fundraiser — the Santa Barbara wine auction — on Nov. 11-12 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara.
The opening reception on Friday, Nov. 11, and the black-tie gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, will bring together leaders of the Santa Barbara County wine community, celebrities and philanthropists for wine, food and auctions to support two important charitable organizations: Direct Relief and Community Health Centers.
The 2022 Vintner honoree is Grassini Family Vineyards — a family owned-and-operated winery in the Santa Ynez Valley that helped pioneer the Happy Canyon AVA.
For sponsorship opportunities, more information and ways to get involved, visit SBWineAuction.org.
Buellton will ring in 30th anniversary with free community event
The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids' activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, and will feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.