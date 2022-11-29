SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang.
Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert with orchestra accompaniment will feature pieces including "The Hands that First Held Mary’s Child" and "Lunar Lullaby."
The audience will also be invited to join in on the spirit, singing familiar Christmas carols.
Tickets are $15 at the Book Loft, at the door, and can also be purchased at the Chorale’s website www.syvchorale.org that includes a small processing fee.
For more information, call or text Chorale representative Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099.
Artist reception for Peggy Brierton set for Saturday
Works by Peggy Brierton will be on display at Zaca Creek Gallery in Buellton.
An opening reception for her "Fall Reflections - Santa Ynez River" showcase is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The museum is located at 91 Second St. Suite C, Buellton. To learn more about the artist, visit peggybrierton.com
Drive-thru nativity on display in Solvang
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is offering a free drive-thru nativity display Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Nativity displays are live. The church is located at 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
President Lincoln impersonator to perform at Bethania Church
Nationally renowned historian John Voehl will bring his best impersonation of President Abraham Lincoln to Bethania Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
President Lincoln (Voehl), who has appeared as Lincoln over 1,500 times throughout the United States, will be joined on stage by Mrs. Lincoln (Pamela Voehl).
The two will share memories of their holiday traditions as the first family.
The event is free and open to the public, and sponsored by the Friends of the Library, SYV. Donations are welcome to help defray the cost of production, a spokesperson said.
For more information about Voehl and the program, visit www.abelincolnalive.com. Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang.
Art show supporting UC Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3-4
An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards reception slated from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday art will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art sales will benefit the Reserve System, according to hosting artist nonprofit S.C.A.P.E., Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment.
The group helps raise funds for nonprofit environmental organizations through a variety of events.
The Santa Barbara Natural Reserve System was established in 1965, and its resulting Reserve System features 41 reserves and field stations representing California’s diverse ecological regions. They include coastal, wetland, oak woodland and mountain systems that support wildlife, migratory birds, diverse vegetation and research.
The upcoming show, which is free and open to the public, marks the group's 20th anniversary.
The event will be set up in Lehmann Hall at Music Academy in Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Rd.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
The "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community and the community kitchen helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.