YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from May 17 to Aug. 4.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Buellton Brew Fest set to return May 7
Buellton's 11th annual Brew Fest will return to River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
This year’s Buellton Brew Fest will feature local labels Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., both of which make their home in Buellton.
Other featured craft breweries from Santa Barbara County and beyond will include Central Coast Brewing, Solvang Brewing Company, Belching Beaver Brewery, SLO Brew, Island Brewing Co. and more.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local bands Flannel 101, The Vibe Setters and DJ Hecktik.
A $60 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $50 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.
Chumash Casino partners with SB Wine Country Half Marathon
The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon is set to return on Saturday, May 7, in partnership with new presenting sponsor, the Chumash Casino Resort.
An event spokesman said the half-marathon will feature a scenic route that starts and finishes at Solvang Park and offers runners views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.
“The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon relationship is a great fit for Chumash Casino Resort,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Supporting a world-class event in our community that brings visitors and provides a platform for charity fundraising was an easy decision for us."
Participants can also opt for a shorter run with the two-person, half-marathon relay, which includes a post-race wine-tasting experience. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
“We are proud to partner with Chumash Casino Resort, the region's leading entertainment destination,” said Phyllis Blanchard, director of partnerships. “Together, we will help runners enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. We are excited to work with Chumash Casino Resort to develop innovative ways to engage runners and support their journey through the entire Santa Barbara Wine Country experience.”
For more information about the event and to register, visit runsipsantabarbra.com.
Safe and Sober Grad Night at SYUVHS returns
The graduating Class of 2022 will resume a 20-year Santa Ynez High School tradition of Safe & Sober Grad Nite, two years after the COVID crisis canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's event is slated for the night of graduation, June 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Old Gym. The cost is $60 per person, and financial assistance is available to students.
As a safer and sober option, Santa Ynez High School officials said the campus once again will offer an alternate grad night event to help "build a spirit of togetherness among the graduates as they celebrate with old friends for one last time."
The party will feature outdoor games with a bungee jump and LED games, a magician, a deejay, caricature artist, air brush tattoo artist, hypnotist, blackjack, roulette and craps tables, gaming truck, music, food, prizes and a photo booth.
The party is organized by the senior parents with community support.
Donations are being accepted, including cash, prizes and event scholarships. Also being sought are chaperones (adults over age 21) and parents who can help decorate, provide food and drinks, and organize prizes.
Monetary donations can be mailed to SYVHS PTSA at P.O. Box 926, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Donations and prizes can be left with Stephanie Aichinger at the campus office.
For more information or to volunteer, contact abay203@gmail.com or jacque@impulse.net.