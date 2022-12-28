Solvang tree burn set for Jan. 6
Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn is set for Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, at 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The event is traditionally held each year as a wrap-up of the monthlong Solvang Julefest celebration, and will feature a flag retirement ceremony and fire demonstration.
Food will also be available for purchase from Rudy’s food truck.
Those interested in adding to the community bonfire must drop off their Christmas trees at the event site any time before 4 p.m. on the day of the burn.
Nonflocked trees must be stripped of all decorations, including ornaments and tinsel.
The Solvang Parks and Rec tree burn event is hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
For more information and updates, contact solvangjulefest.org/ or call Solvang City Hall at 805-688-5575.
Winter reading program kicks off Jan. 3
The 11th annual winter reading program for children, teens and adults begins Jan. 3 and runs eight weeks through Feb. 28 at Santa Ynez Valley libraries.
The 2023 theme is "Reading Makes You Bright!" and encourages readers to expand their horizons through book collection and online materials.
To participate, patrons are asked to complete one entry slip for every book — including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks — they read during the program and enter them into prize drawing boxes at their local branch for a chance to win exciting prizes in weekly drawings.
All the tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing for everyone who participated.
Entry boxes for each age group will be available at the Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as the Goleta Valley Library and Isla Vista Bookvan.
Gift sponsors of the 2023 Winter Reading Program include Elegant Nails, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Los Agaves, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Trader Joe’s.
For additional information, programs and events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org
NatureTrack Film Festival documentary now streaming
NatureTrack Film Festival’s award-winning documentary "The Accessible Outdoors," is now available for public viewing on Vimeo, free of charge.
According to organizers, access to the documentary is the organization’s holiday gift to the community.
The short 15-minute documentary was directed by Mitchka Saberi and Francisco Lopez, and executive produced by NatureTrack’s founder Sue Eisaguirre.
The film made rounds to more than two-dozen festivals where it picked up several awards.
Wildling Museum to host wildlife photographer
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m.
The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors," will provide attendees with a fascinating look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography as part of the current Wildling Museum main floor exhibition, "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker."
General admission is $10 and museum member admission is $5.
Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023-roy-dunn-talk
The Wildling Museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.
Questions can be directed to the museum at info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.
Free tax assistance offered to low-income residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages within the stated income bracket.
While a new Solvang Senior Center building is under construction, the tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS, on Mondays and Fridays at the American Legion Wing, Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.
All assistance is by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793 beginning Jan. 2.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments, and Tax-Aide volunteers will be fully vaccinated.
Clients are asked to bring their social security cards, a valid picture ID, records of 2022 wages (W-2s) and all 1099 forms received that report income from interest dividends, pensions/annuities, social security and IRAs, as well as copies of 2021 Federal and State tax returns.
More complex returns which entail rental property, farming or businesses with over $35,000 of expense are beyond the scope of the program and should be taken to a professional tax preparation firm.