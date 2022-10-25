Solvang School District seeking board applicants
Solvang School District is seeking to fill a vacancy for the board of trustees District 2 for Solvang Elementary School.
Applications are being accepted via written application that must be submitted to the district office no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Applicants must reside in District 2 and will undergo review by a committee to determine eligibility.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the board will accept oral and written comment from members of the public prior to making an appointment.
The provisional appointment term will end in December 2026.
To apply, contact Carla Benevedo at 805-688-4810, ext. 4453, or email cbenevedo@solvangschool.org
Elverhøj Museum goes triple 'green'
The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang recently transitioned to solar power and earned a California Green Business certification, becoming one of only 10 businesses on the Central Coast to meet the Sustainable Business challenge.
“The Danish model of a green lifestyle inspired us to be better environmental stewards and lead in making sustainable choices,” said Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates. “We looked at the museum main building, the grounds, and ultimately the entire operation through the lens of making our community healthier while also conserving resources and saving money.”
According to Bates, the Museum began reducing its environmental impact by upgrading from radiant lighting to low voltage LEDs. And more recently, a large area of unused lawn was replaced with drought-resistant landscaping and permeable pavers replaced the old driveway to provide storm water management.
Bates explained that the “crown jewel” of the museum’s green transformation is the installation of a backyard pergola that houses a new bifacial glass solar array used to power the facility.
In addition, the Elverhøj initiated environmentally-preferable purchasing practices and adopted a formal environmental policy.
“The Museum thanks Frances Gilliland, director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County,” Bates said. “With her guidance, we achieved Green Business Certification in just 90 days.”
Hitching Post Wines October concert series ends Sunday
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton will wrap up its October concert series Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring The Ruben Lee Dalton Trio.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.