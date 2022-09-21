Solvang Library hosting outdoor book sale
The Solvang Library will host an outdoor book sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the front lawn, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will feature both print and media materials, fiction and non-fiction, for all ages.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.
SYV community kitchen is located at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
SYV Jewish Community holding in-person services
The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community will hold in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services this year after two years celebrating the holidays via a virtual format.
Services will be led by Rabbi Debi Lewis and High Holiday Cantor Judy Karin.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-4243, email thesyvjc@gmail.com.
Solvang Scarecrow Fest returns
Solvang is set to kick off the 13th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest on Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring dozens of unique, spooky and humorous scarecrow creations at participating locations.
During the month-long Scarecrow Fest, which concludes on Halloween day, Monday, Oct. 31, Solvang businesses and organizations will participate in the contest by featuring a scarecrow of their own creation posted at their location.
The 2022 festival includes the use of QR codes and a digital voting system, as well as traditional paper maps and ballots to vote in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op”, “Best Use of Recycled Materials,” “Best Use of Business Theme,” “Most Danish,” “Spookiest,” and “Most Humorous.”
Once the 2022 “Best Solvang Scarecrow” is chosen, the winner of the ultimate Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest — involving cities throughout the Valley — will be selected and announced.
The overall winner will receive the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted “Harvest Cup” trophy made by famed blacksmith Hans Duus, which the winner may keep on display in their place of business until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.
Businesses and organizations throughout Solvang are invited to participate in the Scarecrow Fest and Contest. Participation in the contest is $25.
Entry forms for the 2022 Solvang Scarecrow Fest must be returned to the Solvang Chamber by Friday, Sept. 16, for participating scarecrows to be included on the voting map.
Questions can be directed to the Solvang Chamber at mitzi@solvangchamber.com.
SY High School board candidate forum/debate slated for Sept. 28
A forum/debate will be held for Santa Ynez High School board candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Solvang Veterans Hall.
A moderator will pose questions to each of the five candidates, who will be given an opportunity to respond and share their vision for the school.
All candidates will be listed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Hitching Post Wines kicks off September concert series
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue to run every Sunday through Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Summer Sets weekly concert series will feature local musical talent including Dewey Roberts and The House Cats.
Live performances are planned through October.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.