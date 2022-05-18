Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale inviting singers to perform
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is inviting singers to participate in Memorial Day and Fourth of July Valley jamboree events, both to be held at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
Participation in rehearsals and concerts is open to the public and no membership or dues are required.
The group will perform under the direction of Maestro Chris A. Bowman for "these rousing concerts that celebrate the spirit of America," said chorale Vice President Casey Bemis.
"We are very excited to have Chris Bowman direct us once again," Bemis noted.
The last rehearsal date for the Memorial Day performance is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Solvang. All music scores will be provided.
Rehearsals for the Fourth of July Valley Jamboree will be announced at a later date. The Independence Day performance will include the accompaniment of the All Star Jamboree Band.
For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org or email info@syvchorale.org.
9th annual Santa Ynez Airport Day slated for Saturday
The Young Eagles Airport Day will return for a ninth year on Saturday to the Santa Ynez tarmac, featuring dozens of aircraft on display, a free hamburger and hotdog barbecue, and aviation educational opportunities for the whole family.
Admission and parking is free for members of the public.
The event, hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491, will include an aviation ground school prior to takeoff and information on aviation scholarships and careers.
Airport Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with youths between the ages of 8 and 17 taking to the skies for free airplane rides between 9 a.m. and noon, depending on weather conditions.
During the 20-minute flight with an experienced pilot, young crew members will have the opportunity to view the area from a pilot's perspective, learn about the aerodynamics of flight, and how the instruments, controls and flight surfaces provide accurate control of the aircraft, according to an association spokesman.
Parents must be present for youth to fly, and mask-wearing inside the plane is mandatory.
Advance registration is required, and can be submitted online at youngeaglesday.org/?2999.
Buellton rings in 30th anniversary with free community event
The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, as well as feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.
Safe and Sober Grad Night at SYUVHS returns
The graduating Class of 2022 will resume a 20-year Santa Ynez High School tradition of Safe & Sober Grad Nite, two years after the COVID crisis canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's event is slated for the night of graduation, June 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Old Gym. The cost is $60 per person, and financial assistance is available to students.
As a safer and sober option, Santa Ynez High School officials said the campus once again will offer an alternate grad night event to help "build a spirit of togetherness among the graduates as they celebrate with old friends for one last time."
The party will feature outdoor games with a bungee jump and LED games, a magician, a deejay, caricature artist, air brush tattoo artist, hypnotist, blackjack, roulette and craps tables, gaming truck, music, food, prizes and a photo booth.
The party is organized by the senior parents with community support.
Donations are being accepted, including cash, prizes and event scholarships. Also being sought are chaperones (adults over age 21) and parents who can help decorate, provide food and drinks, and organize prizes.
Monetary donations can be mailed to SYVHS PTSA at P.O. Box 926, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Donations and prizes can be left with Stephanie Aichinger at the campus office.
For more information or to volunteer, contact abay203@gmail.com or jacque@impulse.net.