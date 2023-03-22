C.A.R.E.4Paws to roll out new mobile vet clinic
C.A.R.E.4Paws will roll out a new mobile veterinary clinic in a couple of months after a fundraiser Saturday at La Lieff Wines in Santa Barbara brought in more than the balance needed to purchase the unit, a spokeswoman said.
“With the generous support of the community, we met and even exceeded that goal, and the new clinic rolls out in May,” said Isabelle Gullo, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting pets and their owners.
She said the organization had to raise $350,000 to purchase the 37-foot mobile clinic.
“The new clinic, which is an addition to our two existing and much older units, is going to allow us to help a lot more pets’ families in underserved communities of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” Gullo said.
The new mobile clinic will be unveiled May 21 during the Happy Tails celebration and fundraiser at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, she said.
C.A.R.E.4Paws assists 20,000 pet families per year and to date has vaccinated 65,000 pets, performed 16,500 spay and neuter operations and distributed 1.2 million pounds of pet food.
For more information, visit https://care4paws.org/.
Empty Bowls painting event April 2
Lompoc Wine Factory will host a bowl painting party Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at 321 N. D St., Lompoc.
Members of the public 21 years of age and older are invited to attend and paint bowls to be featured at this year's Lompoc Empty Bowls event.
Tickets are $20 per person and include a glass of local wine. All proceeds support the Foodbank in the Lompoc community.
Hancock offers short-term spring classes
Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to earn additional college credits by enrolling in short-term spring classes, which start on March 27.
Registration is underway for short-term spring classes in English, history, economics, art, dance and more. Many of the classes are offered online and can be completed in just eight weeks.
Many of Hancock’s short-term spring classes also meet the general education requirements for students attending the University of California Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, SLO. UCSB students can view a list of open classes at http://bit.ly/shorttermUCSB. Cal Poly students can view a list of eligible classes at http://bit.ly/ahccalpoly.
Students taking short-term classes can earn between 0.5 and 3 units depending on the class. Registration is now open and continues until the day before a class starts. Earning additional credits through these classes can help students complete their degrees and certificates and get them closer to graduation, transfer or completing the training they need to enter the workforce.
A full listing of the short-term credit classes is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/shortterm. Registration is ongoing and short-term classes begin on March 27.
Solvang Theaterfest to feature diverse lineup
Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season will kick off Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with an evening of smooth, urban jazz by Peter White and Richard Elliot.
White, who is a popular British electric and nylon-string guitarist, is known for his lyrical and inventive approach to contemporary smooth jazz and fusion, and Elliot, a saxophonist and composer originally from Scotland, is widely considered one of the architects of urban contemporary jazz, according to reports.
On April 15, classic 70's rock group Pablo Cruise will hit the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring music by David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).
Also part of the season lineup are Canadian indie pop duo — and identical twin sisters — Tegan and Sara, who are set to take the stage May 3 at 7 p.m. The pair are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who have released 10 studio albums.
This year's concert series is the first full season since the pandemic and after the theater's $5.3 million renovation project that was completed in July 2022.
Concert tickets are on sale now at Solvangtheaterfest.org. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org
Free tax assistance available
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.