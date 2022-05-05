Santa Ynez Valley libraries hosting book giveaway this week
The Solvang, Buellton and Goleta Valley libraries are hosting a weeklong celebration of El Día de los Niños/ El Día de los Libros (Children's Day/Book Day) from May 3 to May 7 that features book giveaways, activities and workshops.
The national literacy initiative, also referred to as "Dia," celebrates children, families and reading.
Library members may stop by the Solvang Library throughout the week during the book giveaway for a free copy of Pat Mora's "Book Fiesta."
A bilingual Spanish/English storytime also will be hosted Wednesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. on the Solvang Library patio.
The Buellton Library is also handing out free copies of Book Fiesta to encourage families to read together.
The Goleta Library is hosting a week of daily programming centered around Dia, in addition to its book giveaway.
For further details, visit goletavalleylibrary.org
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from May 17 to Aug. 4.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Chumash Casino partners with SB Wine Country Half Marathon
The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon is set to return on Saturday, May 7, in partnership with new presenting sponsor, the Chumash Casino Resort.
An event spokesman said the half marathon will feature a scenic route that starts and finishes at Solvang Park and offers runners views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.
“The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon relationship is a great fit for Chumash Casino Resort,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Supporting a world-class event in our community that brings visitors and provides a platform for charity fundraising was an easy decision for us."
Participants can also opt for a shorter run with the two-person, half marathon relay, which includes a post-race wine-tasting experience. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
“We are proud to partner with Chumash Casino Resort, the region's leading entertainment destination,” said Phyllis Blanchard, director of partnerships. “Together, we will help runners enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. We are excited to work with Chumash Casino Resort to develop innovative ways to engage runners and support their journey through the entire Santa Barbara Wine Country experience.”
For more information about the event and to register, visit runsipsantabarbara.com.
Buellton Brew Fest set to return Saturday
Buellton's 11th annual Brew Fest will return to River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
This year’s Buellton Brew Fest will feature local labels Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., both of which make their home in Buellton.
Other featured craft breweries from Santa Barbara County and beyond will include Central Coast Brewing, Solvang Brewing Company, Belching Beaver Brewery, SLO Brew, Island Brewing Co. and more.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local bands Flannel 101, The Vibe Setters and DJ Hecktik.
A $60 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $50 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.