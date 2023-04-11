Rocket Town Comic Con headed for Lompoc
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
Lompoc Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will host is spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Membership and dues may be transacted at the door.
Donations are accepted year-round except during the week of the book sale, April 17-22.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805 315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit are invited to inquire for after sale items.
Registration open for mother/son luau
Registration is open for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Mother Son Luau, slated for Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.
The dance event is geared toward boys 3 to 18 years of age, and a woman in their life (mom, aunt, grandma or other special person), offering moms an opportunity to spend a night of dancing and fun with "their little man."
Participants are invited to attend one of two nights — Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Due to the popularity of the program, the dance requires pre-registration.
Tickets are $30 per pair, with additional children costing $15 each, and may be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. Ticket prices include refreshments and leis.
Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega Photography will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets offline contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or stop by at 125 W. Walnut Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parks & Rec offers teen employment workshop
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is hosting a two-day job-hunting workshop for teens and young adults Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Anderson Recreation Center.
The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform those between the ages of 15 and 19 who are entering the process of finding employment.
Both days of the workshop will highlight new, helpful techniques for a successful career hunt, including how to acquire and complete a job application, write a resume and prepare for a job interview.
All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division for summer employment, according to city officials.
The workshop is free of cost and sponsored by Lompoc Unified School District.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or stop by 125 W. Walnut Ave. during regular business hours from Monday through Friday.
Registration can be completed at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
Disconnections for delinquent utilities resume
The City of Lompoc is reminding utility customers that utility disconnections for nonpayment have resumed as of April 1, ending the waiver of account delinquency fees adopted during the pandemic.
Officials are advising customers with past due amounts pay in person at Lompoc City Hall or by phone during business hours to prevent utility disconnection.
City Hall treasury is located at 100 Civic Center Plaza, and can also be reached at 805-736-1261.
Utility bill payment assistance plans remain available, they noted.
Information on utility bill assistance programs is available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation.
Customers are being advised that payments made in the dropbox outside Lompoc City Hall or made online may take up to two business days to process, and payments made via a third party such as with a bank online can take up to 10 business days for the city to process.
If payment is being made via other methods, including online via the City of Lompoc payment portal, payment should be made at least two weeks before the deadline to allow payment to be received and processed.
Early payment will prevent utility disconnection, officials noted.
Free Jr. Giants summer baseball program
Lompoc Parks & Rec will open up registration for its Jr. Giants summer baseball program to boys and girls age 5 to 13.
The non-competitive baseball program, sponsored by San Francisco Giants Community Fund, is free and open to the public.
Kids will learn about baseball, principles of leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence.
The summer league, which begins mid-June, includes a reading program with incentives for all participants.
Volunteers are also being sought for coaching in order to sustain the program.
Registration begins Monday, April 3 and can be completed online at gojrgiants.org
For more information on registration or volunteering, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.