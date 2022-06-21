PCPA’s 'The Sound of Music' kicks off June 30 at Marian Theatre
Curtains will go up on PCPA production "The Sound of Music" starting June 30 through July 31 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria.
Numerous student actors and young performers will join the cast of nearly 30 that features resident artists Emily Trask as Maria, George Walker as Capt. von Trapp, Christen Celaya as Elsa von Schraeder, Andrew Philpot as Max Detweiler, Don Stewart as Herr Zeller and Erik Stein as Admiral von Schreiber.
The family musical begins with Maria, a postulant nun who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain after proving too high-spirited for the religious life. Her growing rapport with youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern captain, and they marry.
Upon returning from their honeymoon, they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the captain’s immediate service in their navy. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater.
For tickets, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org. Tickets range from $33.50 to $50, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. Performance dates are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the PCPA website as performance dates near.
Master Chorale to present Fourth of July musical jamboree
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will present a free musical jamboree at 2 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Veteran’s Memorial Building on Mission Drive in Solvang, across the street from the mission.
The Fourth of July Valley Jamboree program will consist of American patriotic music including folk songs, Appalachian tunes and a Western medley arranged by Maestro Chris Bowman.
“This is Americana at its best! With something for everyone, this concert is 100% made in America," Bowman said. "Toe tapping and hand clapping will add to the fun.”
The chorale will be accompanied by the Jamboree Band, comprised of Bowman on trumpet; Barbara Coventry on fiddle; Chris Judge on guitar; Brendan Statom on bass; and Rex Harte on drums and percussion.
New singers are invited to join the group. Rehearsals are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Solvang's Janin Acres.
The concert is part of Solvang's Fourth of July celebration at Mission Santa Inés that includes live music, food and beverage vendors and a fireworks show.
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will tidy through summer months
The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will not disband for the summer like in past years, as three members have volunteered to steer the group until group organizer Bill Connell's return in the fall.
The next cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Los Olivos. Meet near the town's center flagpole.
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com.