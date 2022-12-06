Ornament-making class held at Wildling Museum
Artist Cydney Miller on Sunday, Dec. 11, will lead an ornament-making class from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.
Attendees will learn how to collage gold and silver leaf ornaments and try their hands at elegant origami cranes and butterflies with festive specialty papers and decorative accents.
The creations can be purposed for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts or as year-round wall hangings.
Class participants will make two of each style ornament, taking home four works of art in total.
The registration fee is $35 and includes all required supplies and materials.
The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.
To register, call the museum at 805-688-1082, or go wildlingmuseum.org/news/cydney-miller-ornament-class?blm_aid=31594
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
The "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community and the community kitchen helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
SYV Botanic Garden lights up for holiday lights festival
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" now is showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.
The evening festival is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10, 11, and again Dec. 16-18.
Each weekend, the immersive light experience will feature a Holiday Country Market with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.
A special visit with live reindeer is also slated for Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18.
Admission to the festival is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
Funds raised will help support future developments of the botanic grounds.
To purchase tickets, visit www.EnchantedHolidayLights.com.
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at River View Park, at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
Johnny Mathis to perform at Chumash Casino Dec.16
Iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Mathis is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort Friday, Dec. 16, to present his holiday show, “A Johnny Mathis Christmas.”
The event will take place in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m.
Mathis, a Grammy Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter, who has been entertaining fans for over 60 years, started his career with singles of standard music before finding success as an album artist.
He appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1957 that garnered him national recognition that added to his early success and a record deal with Columbia records.
Mathis became a household name with his second single, “Chances Are,” selling over a million copies, according to reports.
Over the course of his career, Mathis has had 34 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” notably debuting at No. 1 in 1978.
His album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” went on to become one of the most popular albums of all time and spent 490 continuous weeks — almost 10 years — on the Billboard 200.
In 2003, Mathis received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for songs “Chances Are,” “It’s Not for Me to Say” and “Misty.”
Mathis continues to be Columbia Records’ longest-signed recording artist after 66 years.
Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the event are $69, $79, $89, $99 and $109 and are available at on-site or online at www.chumashcasino.com.