Long Island medium Theresa Caputo coming to Chumash Casino
Theresa Caputo, the star of TLC's “Long Island Medium,” will return for two nights to the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.
This will be Caputo’s fourth time bringing “The Experience” to the Samala Showroom, with her last visit in January 2020.
She is known for her popular reality TV series, “Long Island Medium,” which premiered in September 2011 and ran for 14 consecutive seasons until 2019.
In addition to her show, Caputo has authored three books, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium” in 2013, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven” in 2014, and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” in 2017.
Caputo launched her new weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo,” that features fans, guests and surprise celebrities who call in to receive her psychic readings.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Junior wheelchair sports camp returns July 11-15
The 2022 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp is set to return to the UCSB Recreation Center in Santa Barbara from July 11-15 after a two-year pandemic-induced pause.
The annual camp provides sports and recreation skills development to children, youth and young adults between the ages of 6 and 21 years old who can use a wheelchair to participate in activities.
A new young adult group has also recently been added for athletes up to 21 years old.
Camp activities range from beginner to advanced wheelchair sports and recreation activities, including rugby, basketball, tennis, hand cycling, swimming, scuba diving, racquetball, power soccer, climbing wall, ropes course, dodgeball, obstacle course, baseball, dance and pickleball.
The camp will be led by director Rene Van Hoorn, recreation therapist at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.
Counselors and instructors are wheelchair users themselves, so they become natural mentors to the campers on how to stay healthy and active while living with a disability.
Event sponsorship is provided by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and support from individuals, organizations and businesses in the community, which enables all campers to attend the weeklong camp at no cost.
Transportation for campers is provided free of charge from Oxnard, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.
For more information or to register, visit www.cottagehealth.org/wheelchaircamp.
Mat Kearney to perform at Solvang Theater July 16
Musician Mat Kearney is set to make a return to Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday to perform live onstage in combination with the grand reopening celebration of the newly renovated theater.
Kearney, a Nashville-based and Oregon-born multiplatinum-selling songwriter and producer, last performed in Solvang to a packed house in October 2018, prior to the theater's construction project which broke ground in September 2021.
Kearney will introduce his fifth and newest studio LP "January Flower" — written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree and his home studio — that he said represents "his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music."
The musician, according to reports, has claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100 and amassed over 2.5 billion global streams.
The theater's $5 million rebuilding project, estimated to be completed this month, includes replacement of the theater's 47-year-old utility poles with new steel lighting columns, rebuilding of the rear wall and walkway that surrounds audience seating, and an increase of wall height to over 16 feet to improve audience experience through reduction of wind and noise. The project also includes installation of brand-new theater seats in the color Royal Copenhagen Blue.
The Saturday concert kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater, located at 420 2nd St.
Tickets starting at $77 are available for purchase at www.solvangtheaterfest.org.